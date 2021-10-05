Malicious propaganda reflects Indian military’s frustration, says COAS Bajwa at top Army huddle

07:16 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
Malicious propaganda reflects Indian military’s frustration, says COAS Bajwa at top Army huddle
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that the malicious propaganda by Indian military reflects their frustration and attempt to divert attention from gross human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Army chief stated this while presiding over the Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ, said ISPR in a statement.

Forum took a comprehensive review of evolving security situation in the region with a particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

The top commanders were also apprised on measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard earned peace.

“Taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by Indian Military, forum expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity,” said the statement.

Forum expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian cum security situation in Afghanistan concluding that meaningful engagement and sustained support by international community is “imperative for paving way for peace & stability in Afghanistan & the larger region”.

Gen Bajwa appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the Operational & Counter Terrorism domain.

