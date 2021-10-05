COAS Bajwa confers gallantry awards on army personnel at GHQ
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered for Pakistan, the military media wing said Monday.
Paying tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis, Gen. Bajwa said, “We owe the peace and stability of our country to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers who are our real heroes.”
It further added that at least 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while six officers, seven Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 12 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.
COAS Bajwa visits PAF headquarters to discuss ... 08:47 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday, ...
COAS while commending the bravery of the Pakistan Armed Forces said there is no cause more noble than laying one’s life for the defense of one's motherland and those sacrifices of the country's martyrs will not go in vain.
Gen Bajwa highlights importance of training for ... 11:33 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Tuesday visited Pano Aqil and got a detailed briefing about ...
- WATCH: Umar Akmal out for a golden duck in debut match in US11:41 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
- Happy Birthday Imran Khan: Pakistan’s PM turns 69 today11:14 AM | 5 Oct, 2021
- COAS Bajwa confers gallantry awards on army personnel at GHQ10:46 AM | 5 Oct, 2021
- UK issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid Covid surge10:28 AM | 5 Oct, 2021
- Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp restored after hours of global outage09:53 AM | 5 Oct, 2021
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan confesses to taking drugs for four ...08:20 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Mansha Pasha advises Neelum Muneer to work with co-actors other than ...05:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Jannat Mirza gives a 60-second tour of Skardu (VIDEO)05:21 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021