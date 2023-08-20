Hania Aamir shares her colourful side from London

Looks like Hania Aamir's London ventures aren't coming to an end anytime soon! The critically acclaimed actress of Pakistani entertainment industry, who gave the fraternity back-to-back hit television serials and films, is enjoying the best time of her life in London.

The much needed vacation of the Janaan famed actress has given netizens FOMO. Making millions of memories on her trip, the Mere Humsafar diva has been considerate enough to let her fans enjoy — virtually.

The 26-year-old dimple queen keeps on sharing candid moments from her trip in a set of photos. This time around, the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha diva shared “pt. 2” from her visit.

Social media users left wholesome comments for the Titli diva under her post.

On the work front, Aamir has won multiple accolades with a plethora of successful drama serials and films under her belt including Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, and Load Wedding.