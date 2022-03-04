Shehzeen Rahat looks stunning on her Baraat ceremony

Shehzeen Rahat is a young and talented Pakistani actress who has worked in many dramas including Kesa Hai Naseeban, Naseebon Jali, Jethani, Ghayal and others.

Recently, the stunning actress got married and pictures from her Baraat are making rounds on the social media.

The bride can be seen beaming with happiness. The couple smilingly poses for the camera. Dressed to the nines, Shehzeen donned a traditional heavily embellished bridal dress paired with gold jewellery.

On the other hand, the groom opted for plain white shalwar kameez alongside a Balochi turban. The stunning portraits and videos were posted by Shehzeen on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzeen Rahat (@shehzeenrahatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzeen Rahat (@shehzeenrahatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzeen Rahat (@shehzeenrahatt)

Shehzeen Rahat got married to her fiancé Shoaib Lashari. The actress has been part showbiz industry for a long time and has played the characters of every genre with perfection.

Known for playing supporting roles, the Tum Ho Wajah star has proved her consistency and dedication towards her passion.