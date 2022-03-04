Cricket world in shock as Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away
Cricket world in shock as Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away
Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne has passed away in Thailand, leaving the cricket world in shock and mourning.

The 52-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest in the morning.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests a privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” his family said in a statement.

Earlier today, he expressed his feelings over the death of Rod Marsh, another former Australian cricketer who breathed his last on Friday having suffered a major heart attack last week.

Cricketers from all over the world are mourning the death of Warne -- the greatest leg-spinner of all-time.

Warnie's stellar international career spanned across 15 years and saw him take 708 Test wickets — the most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Muttiah Muralitharan.

He was a member of Australia’s World Cup win in 1999, and five Ashes-winning sides beween 1993 and 2003.

