Select Technologies opens smartphone manufacturing plant for Xiaomi in Pakistan
Share
LAHORE – Select Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air link Communication Limited, has announced the inauguration of its smartphone manufacturing plant for the production of Xiaomi handsets in Pakistan.
The event took place on Friday at the factory located in Quaid-e- Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat.
“Our partnership with Xiaomi is a wonderful news not only for the company but also for Pakistan," said Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO Select Technologies, at the occasion.
Airlink group is one of the leading manufacturers, retailers and distributors of smartphones, with nearly all major global brands of the industry as their partners. The company holds approx. 20% market share in distribution and is set to enhance its footing by beginning production of Xiaomi handsets.
Xiaomi is a global tech giant and market leader in innovative technology which is not only limited to smartphones. This venture will open many avenues as smartphone manufacturing is the first step towards a bigger goal. My aim is to register Pakistan on the global technological map with a vision of par excellence service delivery and product provision to every nook and corner of Pakistan. We will not only be localizing manufacturing; this will consequentially enhance exports of Pakistan and help us play our role in reducing the import bill.”
Companies around the globe consider Pakistan’s mobile market as an emerging market with a plethora of opportunities for businesses. With emergence of 3G/4G technology there has been a significant increase subscriber base of mobile operators. Locking on this opportunity, mobile brands are providing consumers with a wider choice of smartphones at more affordable prices in the low tier range.
This initiative is expected to drive a sales volume of 550 million USD in revenue. The huge production size will not only create new job opportunities for the citizens of Pakistan, but will also contribute to reduction in the country’s import bill and enabling new possibilities in international business.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Flagship-level Performance ... 10:51 AM | 12 Oct, 2021
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE unveils a sleek yet striking aesthetic, packing all the perks into an ultra-thin and lightweight ...
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Select Technologies opens smartphone manufacturing plant for Xiaomi ...08:29 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- At least 55 dead, nearly 200 injured in Peshawar mosque bomb blast07:56 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Cricket world in shock as Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes ...07:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
-
- PAKvAUS: Imam-ul-Haq’s maiden Test century puts Pakistan on top06:20 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Sunny Leone's wardrobe malfunction video goes viral04:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Here’s to staying playful with Oreo!05:00 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Farhan Saeed talks about his role in 'Badshah Begum'03:29 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022