Amna Ilyas sizzles in latest bold photos
Share
Pakistani actor-supermodel Amna Illyas's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.
The 34-year-old supermodel has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked alongside her quick wit and humour which are adored by the fans.
This time around, Amna took to her Instagram handle and dropped new pictures as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the embellished gown. She dazzled in the sparkling silver dress, leaving fans mesmerised.
"My dancing boots are on and I’m ready for whatever song the DJ has lined up!! (As long as it’s #Aatish). #aatish #amnailyas ????
Costume @hunnyharoon
MUA @arshadkhan.makeupartist @aalikhan.mua
Jewellery @highly_vogue", captioned the Baaji star.
View this post on Instagram
Amna Ilyas was last spotted in the film Chaudhry which was directed by Azeem Sajjad and co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj under the banner of LAAJ Productions.
It stars Sana Fakhar, Yasir Hussain, Nawal Saeed, Sohail Sameer, Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Shamoon Abbasi and others.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Jul-2022/amna-ilyas-faces-backlash-over-new-bold-photoshoot
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Asia Cup 2022 shifted to UAE06:01 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
-
- The Bhagat Of Bar: Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar!05:00 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Ranveer Singh breaks the internet with viral nude photoshoot04:13 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022