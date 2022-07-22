Amna Ilyas sizzles in latest bold photos

Pakistani actor-supermodel Amna Illyas's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 34-year-old supermodel has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked alongside her quick wit and humour which are adored by the fans.

This time around, Amna took to her Instagram handle and dropped new pictures as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the embellished gown. She dazzled in the sparkling silver dress, leaving fans mesmerised.

"My dancing boots are on and I’m ready for whatever song the DJ has lined up!! (As long as it’s #Aatish). #aatish #amnailyas ????

Costume @hunnyharoon

MUA @arshadkhan.makeupartist @aalikhan.mua

Jewellery @highly_vogue", captioned the Baaji star.

Amna Ilyas was last spotted in the film Chaudhry which was directed by Azeem Sajjad and co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj under the banner of LAAJ Productions.

It stars Sana Fakhar, Yasir Hussain, Nawal Saeed, Sohail Sameer, Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Shamoon Abbasi and others.

