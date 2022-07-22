Bushra Iqbal lodges case against Dania Malik and her mother
The untimely death of Pakistani religious scholar and TV personality, Aamir Liaquat, has been quite unsettling. Although the deceased's family and his third wife are still mourning, there have been polarising opinions regarding his third marriage, his downfall before death, and his leaked private videos.
Aamir's third wife, Dania Malik, has been requesting for a post-mortem while his ex-wife and children are of different opinions. Malik filed a case in Sindh High Court for the exhumation of Liaquat’s body after his ex-wife Bushra Iqbal and her children didn’t allow an autopsy to be performed. Bushra Iqbal and her kids had the case suspended with their efforts.
Iqbal took to Twitter to announce an FIA Cyber Crime case against Dania Shah and her mother was filed after Dania reached the court for the exhumation of the deceased’s body. Bushra Iqbal also requested for prayers.
Bushra had also called out Dania Malik for stooping low and being a homewrecker.
ایسی بھی کیا پیسے کی کالچ کہ جان مال عزت سب کھا جاؤ کسی انسان کا۔۔وہ بھی جھوٹ اور الزامات کی بنیاد پہ۔۔ دنیا کی عدالت میں انسان کتنے ہی جھوٹ بول لے لیکن اللہ کی عدالت میں زبان نہیں اعضاء بولیں گے، وہاں جب سی سی ٹی وی چلیں گے تو کوئی راہ فرار نہیں ملے گی۔#FearAllah #AllahKnowsAll— Dr Bushra Iqbal???????? (@DrBushraIqbal) July 20, 2022
