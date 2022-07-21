Bushra Iqbal responds to Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania's exhumation request
Web Desk
05:54 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Bushra Iqbal responds to Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania's exhumation request
Source: Instagram
Share

Syeda Bushra Iqbal has finally responded to Dania Malik after the latter filed an application with the Sindh High Court for Aamir Liaquat Hussain's exhumation and postmortem.

Dania, the third wife of late televangelist, has been under public scrutiny. She has filed a request for Hussain's post-mortem in the Sindh High Court, stating that it is crucial for Malik as Hussain's widow to know the cause of his death.

Now, Aamir's first wife Bushra Iqbal has taken to her official Twitter account to react to Malik’s latest court request to exhume her late husband’s body for an autopsy.

Without naming Dania, she likened her to a gold digger who can do anything just for the sake of money and such people will surely be punished by God.

On June 22, the high court suspended a judicial magistrate's order of exhumation and postmortem of late PTI MNA and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

A two-member bench issued the stay order after Hussain's family filed a petition against Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon’s order. The judicial officer had directed the provincial secretary to exhume the body of the late TV host for autopsy to determine the cause of his sudden death.

Dania moves court for exhumation of Aamir Liaquat ... 01:24 PM | 19 Jul, 2022

KARACHI – Dania Malik, the third wife of late televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain, filed a ...

More From This Category
Model Sophia Mirza aborted her first child in ...
01:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Fans believe Shehnaaz Gill is the perfect choice ...
06:53 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Arisha Razi Khan lashes at photographer after her ...
05:37 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Indian celebrities all praise for Mere Humsafar's ...
04:53 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Yo Yo Honey Singh impressed with Mehwish Hayat's ...
03:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
'Absolutely Not': Turkish singer pays tribute to ...
04:22 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Model Sophia Mirza aborted her first child in Okara clinic, evidence show 
01:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr