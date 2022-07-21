Bushra Iqbal responds to Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania's exhumation request

Syeda Bushra Iqbal has finally responded to Dania Malik after the latter filed an application with the Sindh High Court for Aamir Liaquat Hussain's exhumation and postmortem.

Dania, the third wife of late televangelist, has been under public scrutiny. She has filed a request for Hussain's post-mortem in the Sindh High Court, stating that it is crucial for Malik as Hussain's widow to know the cause of his death.

Now, Aamir's first wife Bushra Iqbal has taken to her official Twitter account to react to Malik’s latest court request to exhume her late husband’s body for an autopsy.

Without naming Dania, she likened her to a gold digger who can do anything just for the sake of money and such people will surely be punished by God.

ایسی بھی کیا پیسے کی کالچ کہ جان مال عزت سب کھا جاؤ کسی انسان کا۔۔وہ بھی جھوٹ اور الزامات کی بنیاد پہ۔۔ دنیا کی عدالت میں انسان کتنے ہی جھوٹ بول لے لیکن اللہ کی عدالت میں زبان نہیں اعضاء بولیں گے، وہاں جب سی سی ٹی وی چلیں گے تو کوئی راہ فرار نہیں ملے گی۔#FearAllah #AllahKnowsAll — Dr Bushra Iqbal???????? (@DrBushraIqbal) July 20, 2022

On June 22, the high court suspended a judicial magistrate's order of exhumation and postmortem of late PTI MNA and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

A two-member bench issued the stay order after Hussain's family filed a petition against Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon’s order. The judicial officer had directed the provincial secretary to exhume the body of the late TV host for autopsy to determine the cause of his sudden death.