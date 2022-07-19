Dania moves court for exhumation of Aamir Liaquat Hussain

KARACHI – Dania Malik, the third wife of late televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain, filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC), seeking an order for exhumation of postmortem of her husband.

A prominent TV host and political figure, Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home on June 9 days after difference occurred between him and Dania.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohammad Iqbal and Justice Kousar Sultana Hussain heard the petition. The court approved her request to become a party in an identical petition.

A lawyer for the Aamir Liaquat’s family informed the court that no mark was found on the body of the deceased, adding that his children did not want postmortem examination of their father.

During the hearing, Dania’s mother told the court that Aamir Liaquat was a renowned personality and cause for his death should be determined to end speculations.

The court accepted Dania’s petition and directed all parties to appear in next hearing on July 28 with full preparation.

On June 22, the high court suspended a judicial magistrate's order of exhumation and postmortem of late PTI MNA and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

A two-member bench issued the stay order after Hussain's family filed a petition against Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon’s order. The judicial officer had directed the provincial secretary to exhume the body of the late TV host for autopsy to determine the cause of his sudden death.