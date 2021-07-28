Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates birthday party at beach
Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul received wishes and prayers as he celebrates his 42nd birthday.
Pakistani fans also sent love and best wishes to the actor, who essays the lead role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.
Taking to Instagram, Altan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar shared an adorable photo with him. She captioned the post, “Let's hold hands on a BEACH and actually wherever we are! Happy birthday my darling @enginaltandzytn.”
The couple looks stunning in the background of a beach.
-
-
-
