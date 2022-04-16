Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and India
Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi is heartbroken and has condemned the atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and India.
The 42-year-old sports star decried the atrocities of the Israeli forces committed against Palestinians at Masjid Al Aqsa. He also highlighted the problems that Indian Muslims are facing nowadays.
Recently, Israeli riot police raided Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound and at least 152 Palestinians were injured. The latest upsurge of violence has raised fears globally.
Taking to Twitter, the star cricketer said he was devastated to see the clips of the hate and atrocities happening against Muslims at Al Aqsa mosque, which was a place of worship.
"Devastated to see the clips of the hate and atrocities happening against Muslims at Al Aqsa mosque, a place of worship. "wrote Afridi.
"Similarly demolishing Muslim family homes in India is inhumane. My heart goes out to our brothers and sisters,...what has mankind come to," he concluded.
Ya Rabb Rehem farma ????????— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 15, 2022
