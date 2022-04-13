Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar slams Shahid Afridi for felicitating PM Shehbaz

09:49 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar slams Shahid Afridi for felicitating PM Shehbaz
Source: Instagram
Meray Paas Tum Hou famed writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has slammed the sports superstar Shahid Afridi after the latter greeted Shehbaz Sharif on becoming 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Qamar is a staunch supporter of PTI and has been vocally advocating for former PM Imran Khan and slamming Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi writer wrote harsh words for the 42-year-old star batsman.

Earlier, Afridi congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He hoped that the PM would be successful in pulling the country out of the economic crisis by employing his best administrative abilities.

