Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar slams Shahid Afridi for felicitating PM Shehbaz
Meray Paas Tum Hou famed writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has slammed the sports superstar Shahid Afridi after the latter greeted Shehbaz Sharif on becoming 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Qamar is a staunch supporter of PTI and has been vocally advocating for former PM Imran Khan and slamming Sharif.
Taking to Twitter, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi writer wrote harsh words for the 42-year-old star batsman.
شاہد آفریدی صاحب
ایک دفعہ آپ نے چلتے میچ میں گیند چبا کر کرکٹ اور ملک دونوں کی توہین کی تھی
اس با ر تو آپ اپنا پورا ظرف کھا گئے ہیں
آپ کی مرضی لیکن
یاد رکھیئے گا لوٹے کا سکسر اُسکے اپنے منہ پر آ کر لگتا ہے— Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) April 12, 2022
Earlier, Afridi congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He hoped that the PM would be successful in pulling the country out of the economic crisis by employing his best administrative abilities.
شہباز شریف صاحب کو پاکستان کا 23واں وزیر اعظم منتخب ہونے پر مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں اور اُمید کرتا ہوں کہ وہ اپنی بہترین انتظامی صلاحیتوں کو بروکار لاتے ہوئے پاکستان کو موجودہ معاشی اور سیاسی بحرانوں سے نکالنے میں کامیاب ہوں گے ۔ #PakistanZindabad ???????? @CMShehbaz— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 11, 2022
