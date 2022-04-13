UK PM Boris Johnson greets Shehbaz Sharif, expresses hope for closer ties
ISLAMABAD – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Pakistan’s prime minister and expressed hope to work together.
"Congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan," the UK premier wrote on the official handle, adding that he’s looking for a future working relationship with his Pakistani counterpart.
Johnson also mentioned that UK and Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and the people of the two sides share deep ties.
Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. The UK & Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and our people share deep ties. I look forward to working together on areas of shared interest.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 13, 2022
In the past decades, bilateral relations between the two sides remain tactical, while the UK is tied to Islamabad due to both domestic political and security matters.
More than a million British residents of Pakistani origin are now part of politics in England, and even other places, making it a key state for UK politicians.
Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for the new Pakistani PM as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also felicitated Shehbaz on assuming the premiership.
US defence office has also hoped that Washington would continue its healthy military-to-military ties with Pakistan despite the change in the government.
