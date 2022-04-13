Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Shehbaz Sharif on his election as PM
Share
ISLAMABAD – Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.
The state-run agency of Saudi Arabia shared a tweet, saying “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of his taking oath of office”.
It also added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, also sent a cable of congratulations to Sharif who becomes the new premier after securing 174 votes from the National assembly last Sunday.
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates Pakistani Prime Minister on Taking Oath of Office.https://t.co/SsLXvKzgjL#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/cJjWbA9mxy— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) April 13, 2022
HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Pakistani Prime Minister on Taking Oath of Office.https://t.co/e4zLFGBolP#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/I8BGF0VZL8— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) April 13, 2022
The newly elected Prime Minister is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and China in his first foreign trip after taking charge, reports said.
Earlier in the day, UAE rulers Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also felicitated Sharif, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also greeted the PML-N leader on his election.
PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia, ... 04:49 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected in parliament unopposed on Monday, is expected to ...
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian PM Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Putin, and other world leaders also greeted the new Pakistani PM.
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Islamabad Gladiators Trophy 2022: Two more matches decided11:31 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Shehbaz Sharif on his election ...10:52 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan rejects 'unwarranted reference' in US-India dialogue ...10:27 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
- UK PM Boris Johnson greets Shehbaz Sharif, expresses hope for closer ...09:58 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Ducky Bhai ties the knot with Aroob Jatoi in beautiful ceremony05:00 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Mathira congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM04:38 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022