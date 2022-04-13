Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Shehbaz Sharif on his election as PM
Web Desk
10:52 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Shehbaz Sharif on his election as PM
Source: @PMO_PK_Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The state-run agency of Saudi Arabia shared a tweet, saying “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of his taking oath of office”.

It also added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, also sent a cable of congratulations to Sharif who becomes the new premier after securing 174 votes from the National assembly last Sunday.

The newly elected Prime Minister is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and China in his first foreign trip after taking charge, reports said.

‏Earlier in the day, UAE rulers Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also felicitated Sharif, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also greeted the PML-N leader on his election.

PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia, ... 04:49 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected in parliament unopposed on Monday, is expected to ...

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian PM Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Putin, and other world leaders also greeted the new Pakistani PM.

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects 'unwarranted reference' in ...
10:27 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
UK PM Boris Johnson greets Shehbaz Sharif, ...
09:58 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Pakistan is estimated to be among the top ten ...
09:25 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Fake news: Former Army chief distances himself ...
09:06 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Mosque vandalized, Muslim houses burnt down as ...
08:31 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
PTI holds first power show in Peshawar today ...
07:28 PM | 13 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan looks breathtaking in latest viral pictures
06:14 PM | 13 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr