Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Shehbaz Sharif on his election as PM

ISLAMABAD – Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The state-run agency of Saudi Arabia shared a tweet, saying “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of his taking oath of office”.

It also added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, also sent a cable of congratulations to Sharif who becomes the new premier after securing 174 votes from the National assembly last Sunday.

The newly elected Prime Minister is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and China in his first foreign trip after taking charge, reports said.

‏Earlier in the day, UAE rulers Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also felicitated Sharif, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also greeted the PML-N leader on his election.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian PM Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Putin, and other world leaders also greeted the new Pakistani PM.