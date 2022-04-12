PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia, China later this month

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected in parliament unopposed on Monday, is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, and China on his first-ever tour to foreign countries as a Prime Minister.

Reports in local media said preparations for the premier’s visit have already started while some other reports also suggest that the younger brother of deposed PM Nawaz Sharif will also visit China.

Beijing on Monday reacted to the political change in Pakistan. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Beijing sincerely hopes that all parties of Pakistan can stay united and jointly defend national stability and development.

China will unswervingly follow the Pakistan policy of friendship. We believe the political change in Pakistan will not affect the overall China-Pakistan relations, he added.

The development comes a day after Shehbaz’s family traveled to Saudi Arabia from Britain. First lady Nusrat Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, and other family members will return to Pakistan after a brief stay in Kingdom, per reports.

The newly-elected premier, known as the diligent administrator, will also undertake a day-long visit to the country’s largest metropolis Karachi on Wednesday, to chair a consultative meeting on the development projects. PM, along with the leaders of allied parties, will also pay his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

PML-N leader will also visit the Sindh Chief Minister’s House. Earlier today, he called an urgent meeting of economic experts to discuss the current financial challenges of Pakistan. Sharif was given a briefing on the data on the national balance sheet and fiscal deficits.