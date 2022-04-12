‘Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development’: Pakistan PM to India's Modi

02:51 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday invited Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to work together for the uplift of people in both neighbouring countries.

Sharif, who has served as chief minister of Punjab thrice, gave the message in a reply after Modi felicitated him on becoming the new prime minister of Pakistan on Monday.

In his message, the Indian PM wrote: “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people”.

Shehbaz Sharif also took to Twitter and thanked him for felicitations.

“Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable,” he highlighted.

He pointed out that Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. “Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people,” Sharif concluded.

