Court suspends flight ban on Imran Khan’s close aides
ISLAMABAD – In a relief for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and close aides of former PM Khan, Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended federal investigators’ order of a flight ban.
Reports in local media said IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minaullah heard the petitions filed by close aides of ousted PM Imran Khan and suspended the Federal Investigation Agency's order that added six PTI members on the no-fly list including former adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar and special assistant on political communication Shahbaz Gill, and Mohammad Nafees Gohar.
IHC CJ also revoked the travel ban on former principal secretary Azam Khan, and Imran Khan's ex-focal person Dr. Arslan Khalid.
Former accountability ‘czar’ Shahzad Akbar prayed before the court that the names of the former premier were placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) in ‘strange circumstances.
He also requested the court to summon the FIA director general who filed the requisition for placing their names on the no-fly list.
The court issued notices to the interior secretary and the FIA director general, seeking replies from both of them on Wednesday while the hearing of the petitions was then adjourned.
Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akbar among six ex-PM ... 10:45 AM | 11 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has placed the names of six aides of former prime minister Imran Khan on ...
Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency placed six key aides of former PM Imran Khan on a ‘stop list’ soon after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was removed from premiership through a no-confidence motion.
