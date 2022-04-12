Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities to begin from tomorrow
Web Desk
06:52 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Source: Ranbir Kapoor Official (Instagram)
Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities will soon kickstart and the wedding preparations for the impending nuptials are in full swing.

According to reports in Indian media, their wedding celebrations will commence tomorrow with a Mehndi ceremony and the couple is expected to wear celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi.

The venue is reported to be Ranbir's house.

According to a report in ETimes, Alia and Ranbir have opted for pastel shades for the occasion. Not just Sabyasachi, the report claimed that Alia is also planning to wear outfits by Manish Malhotra during her wedding festivities.

Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt has revealed that she will get married to Ranbir at his home on April 14. Kapoor family's RK Studios has also been decorated with lights ahead of the wedding.

While the media continues to buzz about the wedding, Alia and Ranbir have not confirmed or denied the news about their marriage.

