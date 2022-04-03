Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt set to tie the knot this month
Share
MUMBAI – Wait for the much-awaited Bollywood wedding is over as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot this month.
Reports in Indian media claimed the B-Town celebrities will be tying the knot in a private wedding ceremony while only limited family and friends will attend the intimate event.
The Sanju star will reportedly take the vow in the second week of April and the private event will be held at the Kapoor family’s ancestral home, RK House in Mumbai. It’s the same venue where Ranbir’s parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu, tied the knot in 1980.
Media personnel also spotted Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, at a celebrity designer franchise likewise, the top Indian designer was spotted at their residence.
Amid speculations about the noted stars' wedding, some sources claimed that the stars will have an engagement this month with the wedding slated to take place in late 2022.
Alia Bhatt drops first look from upcoming movie ... 02:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Bollywood's Alia Bhatt has reached the zenith of success with her hard work owing, drop-dead gorgeous looks and ...
Randhir Kapoor, the uncle of Ranbir who is also an actor, also denied such reports, saying he have not heard anything about the wedding. Amid all the fuss, there is no official confirmation so far as fans are eagerly waiting for two stars to get hitched who fell in love on a movie set in 2018.
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Twin City Challenge Polo Cup: BN Polo claim title07:51 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- How long will Imran Khan stay in PM Office after NA dissolution?07:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022