How long will Imran Khan stay in PM Office after NA dissolution?

ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid said Imran Khan will stay in power for the next two weeks under the Pakistani constitution.

He made the statement after meeting Imran Khan in the federal capital. Talking to the media on Sunday, the former minister and close PM's close aid stressed that elections were the right way forward.

Rashid, while commenting on the upcoming polls, said electronic voting machines will not be used in the general elections. The opposition should be happy about the exclusion of the electronic voting procedure, he commented.

He continued saying that the path of the upcoming poll should be adopted after discussion, while he also mentioned that India is in a state of mourning after Khan dodged the sacking attempt.

Taking a jibe at opposition leaders, Rashid said he has an idea what Maryam Nawaz would be going through.

The constitutional crisis deepened earlier today as President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly on Prime Imran’s advice in a surprise move.

Earlier today, the premier addressed the nation after the no-confidence motion against his government was dismissed on ‘constitutional’ grounds.