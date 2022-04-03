Pakistan's top judge says PM, President's actions subject to court orders
CJP Bandial says law and order must be maintained, nobody should take advantage of prevailing situation
Share
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled on Sunday that all orders and actions of the prime minister and president vis a vis dissolution of the National Assembly would be subject to the court order.
According to a spokesperson for the Supreme Court, the chief justice made the observation after taking notice of the current situation in the country.
Pakistan plunged into a political and constitutional crisis after dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and subsequent dissolution of the NA by President Arif Alvi.
Commenting on the latest political developments, CJP Bandial said the law-and-order situation should be maintained. “This is an important matter and a hearing will be held tomorrow,” he said, barring all political parties and government institutions from taking advantage of the situation.
Regarding the Opposition’s petition, he said the hearing should be fixed for PPP’s petition.
A three-member bench of the apex court consisting of Chief Justice Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case and issued notices to respondents, including President Alvi and Deputy Speaker Suri. The hearing was later adjourned till tomorrow (Monday).
DG ISPR says Army has nothing to do with ... 03:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that ...
Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Federal Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry asserted that parliament was a separate institution and the NA ruling couldn't be challenged in any court. "Political decisions shouldn't be taken to courtrooms. I feel the processes have now moved forward," he said.
Chaudhry said the president dissolved the NA on the prime minister's advice and elections would be held within 90 days.
Within two to three days, he said, a letter would be sent to "former leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif" and he would be asked to name people for the interim government.
Earlier, Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion, declaring it against Article 5 of the Constitution, which states that "loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen".
Subsequently, PM Imran said in his address to the nation he had advised the president to "dissolve assemblies".
He congratulated the nation over dismissal of the no-trust motion, saying the deputy speaker foiled the regime-change attempt and a foreign conspiracy.
President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly 01:20 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday. The president took the decision after ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Sanam Bhutto supports former diplomat on Zardari's statement10:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Imran Khan de-notified as PM of Pakistan after dissolution of ...10:33 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- PM Imran names US official at centre of ‘threatening letter’ ...10:09 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Netizens’ humour lights up Twitter as Pakistan faces constitutional ...09:30 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- PM Imran 'astonished' over PDM's reaction to PTI calling for general ...08:56 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Celebs come forward to support PM Imran in face of no-trust move05:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022