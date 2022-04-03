Netizens’ humour lights up Twitter as Pakistan faces constitutional crisis

ISLAMABAD – As the South Asian country seems to be in the grip of uncertainty and constitutional crisis, Pakistanis took to social media and started a meme fest.

Opposition termed calling off the no-trust motion as ‘unconstitutional’, while netizens didn't lose their humour and social sites were all flooded with rib-tickling memes as political turmoil deepened.

The political instability gave way to characteristic Pakistani humour as some users poked fun at fuming opposition while others mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'surprise' move.

The development comes as the premier sought fresh elections after dissolving parliament. Meanwhile, opposition leaders called the blocking of the vote ‘treason’ and warned Khan and their accomplices of dire consequences.

WestandwithPMIK, GameofThrones and Blocked were among the top trends on social media as excited people came up with hilarious memes portraying the current situation.

Some people were quick to note the reaction of Shehbaz Sharif on rejection of no-confidence motion by the Deputy Speaker. In one of the clips, Sharif can be seen biting his nails which is a sign of anxiety.

Check some of the reactions here: