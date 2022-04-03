Netizens’ humour lights up Twitter as Pakistan faces constitutional crisis
Share
ISLAMABAD – As the South Asian country seems to be in the grip of uncertainty and constitutional crisis, Pakistanis took to social media and started a meme fest.
Opposition termed calling off the no-trust motion as ‘unconstitutional’, while netizens didn't lose their humour and social sites were all flooded with rib-tickling memes as political turmoil deepened.
The political instability gave way to characteristic Pakistani humour as some users poked fun at fuming opposition while others mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'surprise' move.
The development comes as the premier sought fresh elections after dissolving parliament. Meanwhile, opposition leaders called the blocking of the vote ‘treason’ and warned Khan and their accomplices of dire consequences.
WestandwithPMIK, GameofThrones and Blocked were among the top trends on social media as excited people came up with hilarious memes portraying the current situation.
Some people were quick to note the reaction of Shehbaz Sharif on rejection of no-confidence motion by the Deputy Speaker. In one of the clips, Sharif can be seen biting his nails which is a sign of anxiety.
Check some of the reactions here:
View this post on Instagram
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Sanam Bhutto supports former diplomat on Zardari's statement10:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Imran Khan de-notified as PM of Pakistan after dissolution of ...10:33 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- PM Imran names US official at centre of ‘threatening letter’ ...10:09 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Netizens’ humour lights up Twitter as Pakistan faces constitutional ...09:30 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- PM Imran 'astonished' over PDM's reaction to PTI calling for general ...08:56 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Celebs come forward to support PM Imran in face of no-trust move05:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022