PM Imran names US official at centre of ‘threatening letter’ controversy
ISLAMABAD — Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday named the US official who met the Pakistani ambassador in Washington and conveyed him the threatening message about regime change in Pakistan on behalf of the White House.
He said that US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had held a meeting with the Pakistani ambassador in early March.
He said the National Security Committee of Pakistan said clearly that the letter was a conspiracy against Pakistan.
After @POTUS @JoeBiden chaired #US NSC meeting deciding to dislodge #Pakistani PM @ImranKhanPTI, Donald Lu, US Asst Secty of State for South & Central Asia conveyed the decision to #Pakistan’s ambassador. Defence Attache & Deputy Chief of Mission were also there-sources pic.twitter.com/qTbb6tC0v8— Arshad Sharif (@arsched) April 3, 2022
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington Asad M. Khan has completed his tenure in the United States and he has now been appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to Brussels.
After serving as 🇵🇰's Ambassador to 🇺🇸 for over 3 years, I leave today to take up my new post in Brussels. Its been an honor to represent my country in the US. I thank all our friends in the 🇺🇸, esp 🇵🇰 diaspora for their support & contributions for a stronger Pak-US partnership.— Asad M. Khan (@asadmk17) March 25, 2022
