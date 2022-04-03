PM Imran names US official at centre of ‘threatening letter’ controversy
Web Desk
10:09 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
PM Imran names US official at centre of ‘threatening letter’ controversy
Source: Arshad Sharif (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD — Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday named the US official who met the Pakistani ambassador in Washington and conveyed him the threatening message about regime change in Pakistan on behalf of the White House. 

He said that US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had held a meeting with the Pakistani ambassador in early March. 

He said the National Security Committee of Pakistan said clearly that the letter was a conspiracy against Pakistan. 

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington Asad M. Khan has completed his tenure in the United States and he has now been appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to Brussels. 

More From This Category
Sanam Bhutto supports former diplomat on ...
10:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Imran Khan de-notified as PM of Pakistan after ...
10:33 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Netizens’ humour lights up Twitter as Pakistan ...
09:30 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
PM Imran 'astonished' over PDM's reaction to PTI ...
08:56 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Pakistan's top judge says PM, President's actions ...
08:21 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
How long will Imran Khan stay in PM Office after ...
07:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt set to tie the knot this month
06:46 PM | 3 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr