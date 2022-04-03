Imran Khan de-notified as PM of Pakistan after dissolution of National Assembly
10:33 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Share
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Sanam Bhutto supports former diplomat on Zardari's statement10:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Imran Khan de-notified as PM of Pakistan after dissolution of ...10:33 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- PM Imran names US official at centre of ‘threatening letter’ ...10:09 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Netizens’ humour lights up Twitter as Pakistan faces constitutional ...09:30 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- PM Imran 'astonished' over PDM's reaction to PTI calling for general ...08:56 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt set to tie the knot this month
06:46 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Celebs come forward to support PM Imran in face of no-trust move05:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022