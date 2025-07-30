Factcheck: Viral termination notice targeting FC personnel debunked as misleading

ISLAMABAD – A notification that went viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), claiming the dismissal of FC personnel for refusing to open fire on people during recent protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been proven to be misleading.

The claim surfaced after violent protests erupted in the Tirah Valley, where seven individuals were reportedly killed by gunfire outside a military installation. The protestors, carrying the body of a young girl allegedly killed in a mortar attack in Pir Mela, had gathered outside the brigade headquarters in Bagh Maidan. Tensions escalated when young demonstrators ignored local elders’ appeals for calm, set fire to construction equipment, and attempted to breach the gate. Security personnel reportedly fired shots to control the crowd.

In the wake of these events, a social media user—identified by past posts and a cover photo as a supporter of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM)—shared an image of an official notification, claiming it confirmed the dismissal of Pashtun FC personnel who refused to fire on protesters. The post quickly gained traction, being viewed over 57,000 times and shared more than 500 times.

However, a fact-check conducted by iVerify Pakistan revealed that the notification in question was dated July 21—seven days before the Tirah incident—and had no connection to the Frontier Corps (FC).

Instead, it referred to police personnel who were suspended for insubordination and failing to report to their post at Gunda Mela.

The document specifically stated that certain police officials were being suspended for disobeying a senior officer’s legal order and were directed to report to Police Lines Kalaya. It also mentioned that the SP Investigation Orakzai had been appointed as the inquiry officer.

The viral post further added to the confusion by not clarifying whether the reference was to the Frontier Corps (a paramilitary force under Army leadership) or the Federal Constabulary (led by officers of the Police Service of Pakistan), both of which share the same abbreviation: FC.

Fact-checkers emphasized the importance of verifying such claims, especially amid the volatile security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where misinformation can inflame tensions and lead to further unrest.