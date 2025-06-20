IWMI, Pakistan govt join hands to develop national water assessment guidelines

ISLAMABAD – The International Water Management Institute (IWMI), in partnership with key government departments, is developing national guidelines to assist the government in assessing and managing its water resources more effectively. The aim is to support the country’s climate commitments under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the National Climate Change Policy.

To achieve this goal, IWMI organised a day-long National Consultative Workshop in Islamabad on Thursday. The event brought together experts, researchers, and officials from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan. The participants discussed how to build a reliable and science-based water resources assessment framework for Pakistan.

Mahr Sahibzad Khan, Pakistan Meteorological Department director general, was the chief guest. He said the workshop was an important step towards improving coordination and innovation in water management. “This is a joint effort to develop national guidelines that reflect the needs of all provinces and follow global best practices,” he said.

He stressed the importance of using hydrological modelling and digital tools for better planning. “The Pakistan Meteorological Department supports all efforts that can help us view water not as a crisis, but as a resource that can be used wisely and sustainably,” he added.

Dr Rachael McDonnell, IWMI deputy director, spoke about global water security challenges. She said water use has increased by up to 40% in some countries between 1995 and 2025. In Pakistan, the situation is more complex because of differences in geography, governance, and social conditions. “Water security is deeply connected to food, energy, and climate adaptation,” she said.

She also spoke about the use of modern technology such as satellite imaging, artificial intelligence, and remote sensing to track water use and crop health. “These innovations are vital for improving Water Resource Assessments,” she said, adding that IWMI is actively supporting such initiatives in Pakistan and other countries.

Dr Mohsin Hafeez, IWMI strategic programme director, said the event was held under the Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan Programme, which is funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. “Our focus is to support the government in developing evidence-based water governance through proper assessment tools,” he said.

He said the Integrated Water Resources Management framework was the most suitable approach for Pakistan. The guidelines being developed aim to calculate how much water is available for different uses, how much is being consumed, and how much is lost to evaporation. This information is crucial for planning and sustainability.

Participants took part in three technical group discussions focused on the development of national water assessment guidelines. Representatives from all provinces engaged in conversations around four key questions, covering the adequacy of current assessment systems and how to improve them.

They suggested increased use of artificial intelligence in hydropower and water planning, as well as remote sensing and digital monitoring, and stronger data sharing between provinces. The idea of integrating both surface and underground water data into one system was widely supported. They also called for linking these systems with existing Water Resources Commissions in Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan.

The event also featured key officials and experts, including Fatima Khalid, Climate Change Specialist at the FCDO; Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Country Representative of IWMI; Engr. Ather Hameed, Chairman of the Federal Flood Commission, and Dr Jehanzeb Cheema, Deputy Team Lead of the WRAP Programme.

Provincial representatives also took part, including Dr Muhammad Riaz (Punjab), Engr. Rooh Ul Mohsin (KP), Engr. Nasir Majeed and Dr Zahoor Ahmad Bazai (Balochistan), Dr Zakir Hussain Dahri (Sindh), Ijaz Hussain Khawaja (AJK), and Sher Jahan (Gilgit-Baltistan).