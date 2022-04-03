President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly
Share
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday.
The president took the decision after getting advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the Lower House, reported the media.
In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".
The prime minister said he had been receiving messages from many people who were worried, adding that "treason" was being committed in front of the nation.
He said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.
He asked the nation to prepare for elections. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin, he added.
Earlier, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution, Suri dismissed the motion and wrapped up assembly session. Suri chaired today's session after opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.
PM Imran Khan advises President Alvi to dissolve ... 12:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday advised the President to dissolve the assemblies. He made this ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Punjab CM election: Assembly session adjourned till April 602:06 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly01:20 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- NA speaker dismisses no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan01:04 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- PM Imran Khan advises President Alvi to dissolve assemblies12:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
- Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah's dance video on song ‘Kacha Badam’ goes ...04:29 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Comedian Kapil Sharma receives Bollywood love on birthday05:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022