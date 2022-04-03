PM Imran Khan advises President Alvi to dissolve assemblies
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday advised the President to dissolve the assemblies.
He made this announcement during his short address to the nation.
Earlier, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution, Suri dismissed the motion and wrapped up assembly session. Suri chaired today's session after opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.
Prime Minister Imran congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".
The prime minister said he had been receiving messages from many people who were worried, adding that "treason" was being committed in front of the nation.
He said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.
He asked the nation to prepare for elections. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin, he added.
