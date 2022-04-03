All eyes on National Assembly as voting on no-trust motion against PM Imran takes place today
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly will resume its very important session at the Parliament House in Islamabad today (Sunday) at 11:30 am. The House will likely to hold debate and voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
According to the media reports, the prime minister himself will attend the crucial session of the Lower House to be held under NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.
PM Imran Khan is confident that he will defeat the no-confidence motion against him, adding that the premier has decided to fight till the last ball.
The district administration has imposed Section 144 and completely banned pillion riding in Islamabad today to avert any untoward incident in the capital.
A statement issued by Islamabad deputy commissioner said that the Red Zone has been sealed with big containers and barbed wires and with tightened security in the federal capital.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Pakistani youth to take to the streets in wake of ‘foreign conspiracy’ aimed at removing him from power.
Khan took live calls from the public a day before the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly that will decide his fate.
Before taking telephone calls in “Aap ka wazir-e-azam aap ke saath programme”, the premier told listeners that the South Asian country is at a crucial stage.
PM Imran calls for nationwide protests against ... 05:55 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged Pakistani youth to take to the streets in wake of ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- All eyes on National Assembly as voting on no-trust motion against PM ...10:12 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:59 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 April 202209:37 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
- Aamir Liaquat hurls abuses at ministers, vows to vote on no-trust ...11:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah's dance video on song ‘Kacha Badam’ goes ...04:29 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Comedian Kapil Sharma receives Bollywood love on birthday05:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022