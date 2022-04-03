All eyes on National Assembly as voting on no-trust motion against PM Imran takes place today

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly will resume its very important session at the Parliament House in Islamabad today (Sunday) at 11:30 am. The House will likely to hold debate and voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the media reports, the prime minister himself will attend the crucial session of the Lower House to be held under NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

PM Imran Khan is confident that he will defeat the no-confidence motion against him, adding that the premier has decided to fight till the last ball.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 and completely banned pillion riding in Islamabad today to avert any untoward incident in the capital.

A statement issued by Islamabad deputy commissioner said that the Red Zone has been sealed with big containers and barbed wires and with tightened security in the federal capital.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Pakistani youth to take to the streets in wake of ‘foreign conspiracy’ aimed at removing him from power.

Khan took live calls from the public a day before the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly that will decide his fate.

Before taking telephone calls in “Aap ka wazir-e-azam aap ke saath programme”, the premier told listeners that the South Asian country is at a crucial stage.