Opposition submits no-confidence motion against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD – The Opposition also submitted a no-trust motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday.

More than 100 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, including Khursheed Shah, Ayaz Sadiq, Naveed Qamar and Shahida Akhtar Ali.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took to Twitter and said, "Surprise", tagging both the speaker and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The National Assembly will resume its very important session at the Parliament House in Islamabad today (Sunday) at 11:30 am. The House will likely to hold debate and voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the media reports, the prime minister himself will attend the crucial session of the Lower House.

PM Imran Khan is confident that he will defeat the no-confidence motion against him, adding that the premier has decided to fight till the last ball.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 and completely banned pillion riding in Islamabad today to avert any untoward incident in the capital.