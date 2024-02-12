Terror alert in Karachi – what’s the reality?

Social media is flooded with a viral threat alert, which seems to be from the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA). It says Karachi has a threat of suicide bombing.
An allegedly leaked confidential document says that four unknown terrorists have prepared a suicide bomber, most probably for suicide bombing in the port city.
It tells the name of planners as Arsalan, Mushtaq, Abid, and Ghazanfar and says that they can execute their plan anytime.
According to the document, extreme vigilance and heightened security measures are advised to avoid any untoward incidents.
The leaked document has not been verified until now from the official sources.
It is to remember that last month Pakistan's security forces averted a major terror plot by arresting 17 terrorists in Karachi.
Reports suggest that security forces and intelligence officials took part in the mission and successfully nabbed notorious militants who were planning to strike ahead of elections.
In the operation, 17 terrorists, including a key terrorist commander, were apprehended.
The militants were said to be seminary students from Afghanistan who had been involved in sectarian and ethnic violence, target killing of politicians and attacks on intelligence personnel in the port city.
Last year, over 500 civilians and hundreds of security personnel were martyred in militant attacks across Pakistan, marking the highest fatalities in last six years.
KP remained the worst hit region with most attacks with over 500 personnel lost to terrorist bombings and ambushes.
Pakistani armed forces reported martyrdom of 265 officers and soldiers in militant attacks and counterinsurgency operations.
TTP and other militants, who are taking refuge in Afghanistan, are increasingly conducting cross-border attacks. Afghan Taliban however deny sheltering or allowing their territory to be used for attacks against Pakistan.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
