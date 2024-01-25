Major terror plot averted as 17 TTP terrorists arrested in Karachi 

KARACHI – Pakistan's security forces averted a major terror plot after arresting seventeen terrorists from country's largest city Karachi.
As several cities are on high alert amid terror threats, the securtity forces busted one of the key networks of TTP in Sindh capital in intelligence based operation.
Reports suggest that security forces, intel officials took part in the mission and successfully nabbed notorious militants who were planning to stage terrorism ahead of elections.
In the operation, 17 terrorists including a key terrorist commander were apprehended.
The militants were said to be seminary students from Afghanistan but they remained involved in sectarian, ethnic, target killing of politicians and attacks on agencies personel in port city.
Last year, over 500 civilians and hundreds of security force personnel were martyred in militant attacks across Pakistan, marking the highest fatalities in last six years.
KP remained the worst hit region with most attacks with over 500 personnel lost to terrorist bombings and ambushes.
Pakistani armed forces martyrdom of 265 officers and soldiers in militant attacks and counterinsurgency operations.
TTP and other militants, who are taking refuge in Afghanistan, are increasingly conducting cross-border terrorist attacks. Afghan Taliban however deny sheltering or allowing their territory to be used for attacks against Pakistan.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
