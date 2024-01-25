Major terror plot averted as 17 TTP terrorists arrested in Karachi 

KARACHI – Pakistan's security forces averted a major terror plot after arresting seventeen terrorists from country's largest city Karachi.

As several cities are on high alert amid terror threats, the securtity forces busted one of the key networks of TTP in Sindh capital in intelligence based operation.

Reports suggest that security forces, intel officials took part in the mission and successfully nabbed notorious militants who were planning to stage terrorism ahead of elections.

In the operation, 17 terrorists including a key terrorist commander were apprehended.

The militants were said to be seminary students from Afghanistan but they remained involved in sectarian, ethnic, target killing of politicians and attacks on agencies personel in port city.

Last year, over 500 civilians and hundreds of security force personnel were martyred in militant attacks across Pakistan, marking the highest fatalities in last six years.

KP remained the worst hit region with most attacks with over 500 personnel lost to terrorist bombings and ambushes.

Pakistani armed forces martyrdom of 265 officers and soldiers in militant attacks and counterinsurgency operations.

TTP and other militants, who are taking refuge in Afghanistan, are increasingly conducting cross-border terrorist attacks. Afghan Taliban however deny sheltering or allowing their territory to be used for attacks against Pakistan.

