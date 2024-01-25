Search

realme CEO Sky Li Announces All-New Note Series 2024

Web Desk
12:55 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
realme CEO Sky Li Announces All-New Note Series 2024

Realme's CEO, Sky Li, recently announced a significant product strategy called "Top to Bottom Expansion" through an inspiring open letter to global users at the beginning of the New Year. The aim of this strategy is to broaden the product portfolios to cover both premium and budget segments. After introducing realme's brand refresh in early January, Sky Li released two open letters in a short period, which underlines realme's confidence and ambition for 2024.

In 2024, realme will see the return of the GT series in overseas markets, representing the brand's pursuit of hardcore technology in the high-end segment. Simultaneously, the brand will launch the all-new Note series. Positioned as "long-lasting value," the Note series reflects realme's commitment to excellence in the entry-level smartphone market.

In the open letter, Sky Li states, " The birth of the Note series is not just the introduction of a product or an increase in market share; it is our response to challenges and an expectation for the future. We firmly believe that the greatness of technology lies not only in innovation but also in its popularization. For us, our products embody our dreams."

As the fastest-growing global smartphone brand established in 2018, realme has showcased remarkable performance in the global smartphone market over the past five years. This time, with the return of the GT series and the launch of the Note series, realm is set to advance further in the global smartphone market.

The full text of Sky Li's open letter is as follows:

Ambition in Full Swing: Noteworthy

I am delighted to share with you realme’s first news of the New Year. It brings me immense pleasure to introduce a new product strategy for realme, named "Top to Bottom Expansion," expanding our product portfolios to both the premium and budget segments. Our brand-new Note series is positioned as “long-lasting value,” reflecting our commitment to excellence in the entry-level smartphone market.

In 2023, we did not launch any flagship GT series globally, nor did we enter the price segment below $100. I believe flagships should build the brand, showcasing our power in technology and innovation. In contrast, the entry-level series should build the volume, demonstrating our standards in quality control and precise production. This strategic move to launch the realme Note series marks the first time we put more effort into the entry-level smartphone segment, completing the full expansion of our product portfolio across all price ranges. 

The goal is to increase our market share and solidify our position as one of the top global mainstream brands. In 2024, we anticipate not only the resurgence of the high-end GT series but also the launch of the groundbreaking Note series.

The birth of the Note series is not just the introduction of a product or an increase in market share; it is our response to challenges and an expectation for the future. We firmly believe that the greatness of technology lies not only in innovation but also in its popularization. For us, our products embody our dreams.

As we implement the strategy of “Top to Bottom Expansion,” expanding our product portfolio to both the premium and budget segments, rest assured that our products will not only lead the trend in the high-end market but also showcase extraordinary qualities in the entry-level market.

We are well aware of the fierce competition, yet we remain steadfast in our belief that exceptional products are the keys to overcoming any challenge. In this exhilarating year, let us witness together the birth of the Note series, allowing young users around the world to enjoy tech experiences that exceed expectations!

Sky Li

Founder and CEO, realme

Web Desk

