What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from February 1?

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker government is likely to increase petrol, and diesel prices for the first half of February 2024 amid fluctuations in international prices and changes in local currency.
Reports in local media said the caretaker setup will hike petrol and diesel prices by up to Rs7 per litre in the upcoming fortnight review.
As the country heads to the polls, its citizens are bracing for a potential surge in petrol and diesel prices - the first price hike since November 2023.
It has been learnt that the interim government mulled a substantial increase in petrol prices, and the move is being linked to the price increase in the global market in wake of regional tensions and Gaza war.
In last fortnight's review, the Pakistani government reduced the price of petrol by Rs8 per litre and maintained high-speed diesel for second half of January 2024 to pass on the relief. Currently, petrol is being sold at Rs259.34 per litre while diesel price stands at Rs276.21 per litre.
Amid regional tensions, the international market saw a surge in the oil price, as the crude climbs from $76 to $80 per barrel.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
