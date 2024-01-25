Search

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Web Desk
01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates
LAHORE – The gold prices moved down after back-to-back hikes as the precious metal prices lost shine on Thursday.

Rates shared by sarafa association show price of yellow metal hovers at Rs213,800 per tola after a single-day drop of Rs1,400.

Meanwhile, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold witnessed a single drop of drop of Rs1,200 and was being sold at Rs183,300. For 22-karat, the 10 gram price stands at Rs168,024.

The recent changes are linked to changes in US Dollar value.

Globally, the precious metal saw a drop of $12 to settle at $2,035 per ounce.

Gold rates continue to change throughout the day influenced by trends in the global market.

On Thursday, the price of silver remained stable at Rs2,600.

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Web Desk

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

