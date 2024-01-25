Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

LAHORE – The gold prices moved down after back-to-back hikes as the precious metal prices lost shine on Thursday.

Rates shared by sarafa association show price of yellow metal hovers at Rs213,800 per tola after a single-day drop of Rs1,400.

Meanwhile, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold witnessed a single drop of drop of Rs1,200 and was being sold at Rs183,300. For 22-karat, the 10 gram price stands at Rs168,024.

The recent changes are linked to changes in US Dollar value.

Globally, the precious metal saw a drop of $12 to settle at $2,035 per ounce.

Gold rates continue to change throughout the day influenced by trends in the global market.

On Thursday, the price of silver remained stable at Rs2,600.