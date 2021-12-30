Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 December 2021
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 December 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 103,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,785 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs. 111,550.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Karachi PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Islamabad PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Peshawar PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Quetta PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Sialkot PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Attock PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Gujranwala PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Jehlum PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Multan PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Bahawalpur PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Gujrat PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Nawabshah PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Chakwal PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Hyderabad PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Nowshehra PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Sargodha PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Faisalabad PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526
Mirpur PKR 120,600 PKR 1,526

