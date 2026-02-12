Ambreen Jan appointed as Pakistan’s first female chairperson of PEMRA

ISLAMABAD – Ambreen Jan has been appointed as the chairperson of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), becoming the first woman to hold the position.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved her appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A notification has been issued confirming her appointment, marking a significant milestone for women’s representation in Pakistan’s electronic media sector.

Her appointment is expected to bring more female representation to the regulatory body and is seen as a step toward opening a new chapter in media regulation in the country.

Last month, the former Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had been unanimously selected as the new Chairperson of PEMRA

A Grade-22 officer, Ambreen Jan brings decades of administrative and policy experience to the role. She has previously served as Secretary of Information, a key position that placed her at the forefront of government–media relations.

Ambreen Jan was among five shortlisted candidates considered for the post, including Brigadier (retd) Anwar Ahmed, Mateen Haider, Irfan Ashraf, and Dr Hamid Khan. The selection was made during a high-level meeting of a parliamentary committee chaired by Shehbaz Babar, which was convened to appoint the next head of the influential media regulatory authority.

Following the committee’s unanimous approval, Ambreen Jan’s name has been forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for confirmation.