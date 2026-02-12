Polling begins for Bangladesh’s first general elections after 2024 public uprising

DHAKA – Polling has begun today (February 12) across Bangladesh for the first general elections since the 2024 public uprising.

These elections are being viewed as a critical test for the country’s democracy. According to the Election Commission, over 127 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots. Tight security arrangements have been made at thousands of polling stations nationwide. Voting will continue throughout Thursday, with results expected to be announced on Friday.

These elections follow the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protests in 2024. Hasina stepped down and went into exile in India. Her party has been barred from participating in the elections.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman is considered a strong candidate for the next prime ,inister. The son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, Rahman returned to the country last December after a 17-year self-imposed exile. He has promised to restore democratic institutions, uphold the rule of law, and improve the economy.

On the other hand, an 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami is also contesting the elections. This party faced bans during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure but has gained influence following recent political changes. There is concern, particularly among women and minority groups, about the potential success of this alliance.

The elections are being held under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus. The government has vowed to ensure the elections are free, fair, and impartial. Nearly 500 international observers, including those from the European Union and the Commonwealth, are monitoring the electoral process.

Bangladesh’s parliament consists of 350 seats, with 300 seats directly elected and 50 reserved for women. This election will also see nearly 5 million new voters casting their votes for the first time.

Alongside the elections, a referendum on political reforms is also taking place. The referendum includes proposals to set a limit on the Prime Minister’s term and improve the balance of power. Observers believe these elections could have significant impacts on Bangladesh’s internal politics and stability.