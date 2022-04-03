Punjab CM election: Close contest likely between Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shahbaz
Share
ISLAMABAD – A close contest is likely between government’s ally candidate Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and opposition nominee Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted slot of Punjab chief minister.
The voting will be held in Punjab Assembly today. The seat fell vacant after the resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar following a ‘deal’ between the ruling PTI and PML-Q few days back.
Both candidates need at least 186 votes in the House of 371 to win the poll for the slot of Punjab CM.
Earlier, reports in local media said joint opposition candidate Hamza Shahbaz won the support of Aleem Khan group and the PML-N leader met more than 10 members of the disgruntled PTI group.
Mian Khalid Mehmood, Ashraf Rind, Alamdar Qureshi, Owais Dareshk, Haroon Imran Gul, Ayesha Chaudhry, Khurram Leghari, and Sajida Yousaf were among the leaders who attended the meeting while Rana Sanaullah, Owais Leghari, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ataullah Tarar represented PML-N Punjab in the meeting.
Another blow to PTI as Aleem Khan group backs ... 09:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Assembly will go to vote tomorrow following Usman Buzdar's resignation while Abdul Aleem Khan ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Punjab CM election: Assembly session adjourned till April 602:06 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
- NA speaker dismisses no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan01:04 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- PM Imran Khan advises President Alvi to dissolve assemblies12:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
- Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah's dance video on song ‘Kacha Badam’ goes ...04:29 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- Comedian Kapil Sharma receives Bollywood love on birthday05:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022