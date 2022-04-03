Punjab CM election: Close contest likely between Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shahbaz
Web Desk
10:45 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
Punjab CM election: Close contest likely between Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shahbaz
Source: video grab
Share

ISLAMABAD – A close contest is likely between government’s ally candidate Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and opposition nominee Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted slot of Punjab chief minister.

The voting will be held in Punjab Assembly today. The seat fell vacant after the resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar following a ‘deal’ between the ruling PTI and PML-Q few days back.

Both candidates need at least 186 votes in the House of 371 to win the poll for the slot of Punjab CM.

Earlier, reports in local media said joint opposition candidate Hamza Shahbaz won the support of Aleem Khan group and the PML-N leader met more than 10 members of the disgruntled PTI group.

Mian Khalid Mehmood, Ashraf Rind, Alamdar Qureshi, Owais Dareshk, Haroon Imran Gul, Ayesha Chaudhry, Khurram Leghari, and Sajida Yousaf were among the leaders who attended the meeting while Rana Sanaullah, Owais Leghari, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ataullah Tarar represented PML-N Punjab in the meeting.

Another blow to PTI as Aleem Khan group backs ... 09:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly will go to vote tomorrow following Usman Buzdar's resignation while Abdul Aleem Khan ...

More From This Category
Punjab CM election: Assembly session adjourned ...
02:06 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly
01:20 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
NA speaker dismisses no-confidence motion against ...
01:04 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
PM Imran Khan advises President Alvi to dissolve ...
12:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Omar Sarfaraz Cheema made new Punjab Governor
11:40 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against ...
11:02 AM | 3 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah slams haters who criticised her for colour of her hands
07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr