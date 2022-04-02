Another blow to PTI as Aleem Khan group backs Hamza Shahbaz for Punjab CM slot
LAHORE – Punjab Assembly will go to vote tomorrow following Usman Buzdar's resignation while Abdul Aleem Khan group announced its support for PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted post.
Reports in local media said joint opposition candidate Hamza Shahbaz reached Aleem Khan's office earlier today where he met more than ten members of the disgruntled group.
Mian Khalid Mehmood, Ashraf Rind, Alamdar Qureshi, Owais Dareshk, Haroon Imran Gul, Ayesha Chaudhry, Khurram Leghari, and Sajida Yousaf were among the leaders who attended the meeting while Rana Sanaullah, Owais Leghari, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ataullah Tarar represented PML-N Punjab in the meeting.
Talking to the media after the rare meeting, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz claimed that 12 members of the Aleem Khan Group pledged to vote for him.
Hamza while commending the Aleem Khan group, said the PTI government has not fulfilled a single promise, adding that an act of revenge continued in the name of accountability.
Aleem, who resigned from his post last year, met former premier Nawaz Sharif in London earlier this month where the two exchanged views on the current political situation while he also met Shehbaz in Lahore prior to his arrival in London.
The development comes on the same day when the Jahangir Khan Tareen group announced its support for Hamza Shehbaz in the run-up to the Punjab CM slot.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly will elect a new Chief Minister on April 3 (Sunday), as speaker of the house adjourned today's proceedings which were marred by fuss.
