Estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan joins Tareen camp after being ‘sidelined’ in party

LAHORE – Ruling party leader and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan on Monday joined Jahangir Khan Tareen group as he lamented the fact that PTI sidelined loyalists.

Aleem Khan, once a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, made the announcement after joining other members at Tareen's Lahore residence as the opposition charged ahead with its plans to table a no-confidence motion to oust the premier.

Reports in local media said provincial MPs Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema, Khurram Leghari, Abdul Hai Dasti, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Salman Naeem, Aslam Bharwana, Saeed Nawani, Zawar Hussain, Bilal Warraich, Amin Chaudry, Qasim Langah attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Tareen joined via video link from London. Aleem reiterated that Tareen played a crucial role in the history of the party, and lamented the fact that he was later sidelined.

Khan, months after submitting his resignation as Punjab minister for food, mentioned to work for strengthening PTI, urging all groups within the party to come together. On being asked about the opposition no-trust motion, he said we will make a decision together if a no-trust motion is moved.

Aleem Khan is reportedly vigorous these days while the senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has also approached the former provincial minister.

The estranged members of the ruling party are expected to adopt a strategy in the prevailing political situation. The participants will also discuss the options and strategies regarding Punjab.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan dialed Jahangir Tareen after he left departed for the UK. The premier said Khan called Tareen to inquire about his health as he left traveled abroad for a medical check-up.

Khan also met PML-Q’s leaders during his daylong visit to the provincial capital to strengthen ties and to resolve all concerns. The leadership of Punjab's second-biggest political party pledged full support to foil the joint Opposition's efforts for bringing a no-trust motion against the PTI-led government in a meeting with Khan.

On the other hand, the opposition-led alliance, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have asked Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to cancel their foreign visits and stay put in country for the next few days.

PPP co-chairman Bilawal has been leading a ‘long march’ against the PTI government in its bid to mobilize the support of the people while other parties expedited its efforts to topple the incumbent setup.