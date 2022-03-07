PAKvAUS: Aussies confident after closing in on Pakistan’s first innings total

RAWALPINDI – Australia continued chasing 476 on day four as bad light disrupted the game today and visitors are only 27 runs behind Pakistan's first innings total.

The fourth day was shortened by a downpour that cost today’s match 27 overs, the visitors were 7-449 while batters displayed A-game in reply to Shaheens’ total in the first innings of the first Test at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Kangaroos’ batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne made their way to the middle on 271/2, continuing from where they left off at stumps on Day 3. It was the last ball of the third over with the new ball that helped young pacer Afridi get the all-important wicket of Labuschagne on 90 runs.

It rained on our parade in the morning, but the action that followed later made up for it 👏🏼 #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/wDRmC56MUJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 7, 2022

Labuschagne and Steve missed out on centuries after Usman Khawaja also hit a 97 on day three. The top batters of visiting team registered half-centuries with two players.

This is only the second time that Aussies’ top four reached 50 in the same Test innings in South Asia. They earlier clinched this record against Men in Blue in Delhi in 2008, where Matthew Hayden (83), Simon Katich (64), Ricky Ponting (87), and Michael Hussey (53) reached fifty.

Earlier today, both sides reached the stadium and waited for resuming the game after the rain stopped.

⛅️ Update:

Start of play has been delayed. Next inspection at 11:30 AM. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/2Vo5GQr3rR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 7, 2022

A day earlier, Usman Khawaja, the first Muslim to play for Kangaroos, fell short of a ton while the top order of visiting squad powered them to 271 to chase Pakistan's total of 476.

Top-ranked batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith put on an unbeaten 68-runs partnership for the third wicket against Shaheens however the bad light halted the action of the third day of the first Test on Sunday.

On this tour Kangaroos, and Shaheens will play three Tests, as many one-day internationals as possible, and a Twenty20 international.