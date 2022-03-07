Has Rahim Pardesi divorced his second wife Somia?
Web Desk
06:25 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Has Rahim Pardesi divorced his second wife Somia?
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani Youtuber Rahim Pardesi has made his way to the headlines once again as speculations are rife that he and his second wife Somia have divorced.

For the unversed, Pardesi is happily married for over a decade to Sumera - his first wife with whom he has three children.

Later, he tied the knot for the second time with Somia with whom he welcomed a baby boy. However, fans have recently noticed Somia's absence on Pardesi's social media handle.

The Baari star recently posted a family picture with first wife Somia and children which further flared divorce rumours that were initially surfacing on the web.

Reacting to the latest news, the keyboard warriors were quick to formulate rumours. They were curious because Somia had deactivated her social media account and disappeared from Pardesi’s feed.

Rahim Pardesi wishes second wife birthday in ... 07:46 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

YouTube and social media sensation Rahim Pardesi wished his wife Somia Rahim a happy birthday with a hilarious ...

More From This Category
Ali Zafar wins hearts with latest viral video
04:31 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Is Feroze Khan drinking alcohol at party in viral ...
04:00 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat slams creepy fan who tried to ...
05:22 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Fazila Qazi speaks up against nepotism in showbiz ...
03:30 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Sonakshi Sinha booked for not attending awards ...
10:23 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
Is Aamir Liaquat taking Dania Shah’s permission ...
11:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Has Rahim Pardesi divorced his second wife Somia?
06:25 PM | 7 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr