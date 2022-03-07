Has Rahim Pardesi divorced his second wife Somia?

Pakistani Youtuber Rahim Pardesi has made his way to the headlines once again as speculations are rife that he and his second wife Somia have divorced.

For the unversed, Pardesi is happily married for over a decade to Sumera - his first wife with whom he has three children.

Later, he tied the knot for the second time with Somia with whom he welcomed a baby boy. However, fans have recently noticed Somia's absence on Pardesi's social media handle.

The Baari star recently posted a family picture with first wife Somia and children which further flared divorce rumours that were initially surfacing on the web.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahim Pardesi (@rahimpardesi)

Reacting to the latest news, the keyboard warriors were quick to formulate rumours. They were curious because Somia had deactivated her social media account and disappeared from Pardesi’s feed.