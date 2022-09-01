Amanat Ali meets Justin Trudeau, lauds Canadian efforts for flood-ravaged Pakistan

OTTAWA – Pakistani singer Amanat Ali met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after being invited by the country's parliament to hear the Canadian leader speaking about the devastating floods in Pakistan.

In a social media post, the Taana Baana crooner shared a picture with Trudeau as he felt honoured to be part of a good initiative launched by Ottawa.

“It was an honour to be invited by the Canadian Parliament to hear the Prime Minister of Canada Mr Justin Trudeau speak about the welfare of Pakistan and the ongoing floods and how we can help out,” he wrote.

The singer further prayed for the country as vast swathes have been inundated after record rains and nearly 1,200 people have been killed, and early estimates put the costs at $10 billion.

Earlier this week, PM Trudeau announced providing support to Islamabad through United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and Red Cross Canada to provide food, clean water and other essential services as quickly as possible.

The Canadian foreign minister also expressed her deep concerns about the flood situation, saying that we will continue to support the people of Pakistan.