UK pledges another £15mn to boost flood relief efforts in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD/LONDON – Britain has pledged urgent life-saving support of £15 million to Islamabad to help the millions in need as one-third of the country has been submerged by flooding.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed the development, saying humanitarian support totaling £15 million will help provide shelter and essential supplies to people across Pakistan.
Recalling plights of flood victims, the secretary of state for foreign said tens of millions of people face devastating floods, which have left a third of the country – an area roughly the size of the UK – underwater.
Devastating floods continue to impact millions across Pakistan.— Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) September 1, 2022
Today the UK is committing a further £15 million to provide immediate support on the ground to the most hard-hit areas.
“We will do all we can to get life-saving aid to the most vulnerable, including through this £15 million package of support,” she added.
Earlier, the UK announced £1.5 million ($1.76 million) in aid for relief efforts in Pakistan as nearly a half million people take shelters into camps after losing their houses after monstrous monsoon.
Britain stepped up efforts after the UK parliament’s international development select committee raised questions amount, saying it would provide just 5 pence per person affected by the disaster.
High Commissioner makes urgent appeal to British ... 09:43 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan has made an urgent appeal to the British Pakistanis, ...
Meanwhile, international aid started to flow into flood ravaged nation, while authorities were starting the long effort of rebuilding roads and restarting highways which were destroyed by deluges.
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles grieved over ... 08:51 AM | 30 Aug, 2022
LONDON – Queen Elizabeth and his son Prince Charles have expressed grief over the devastation caused by massive ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- For the first time, Nawal Saeed opens up about breakup with Arslan ...09:32 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
-
- UK pledges another £15mn to boost flood relief efforts in Pakistan08:49 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Rahet Fateh Ali Khan's son to carry the legacy of his ancestors08:33 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka opt to field first in must-win encounter ...08:30 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Iqra Aziz gets candid on her upcoming TV series, comeback after break ...06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022