UK pledges another £15mn to boost flood relief efforts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/LONDON – Britain has pledged urgent life-saving support of £15 million to Islamabad to help the millions in need as one-third of the country has been submerged by flooding.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed the development, saying humanitarian support totaling £15 million will help provide shelter and essential supplies to people across Pakistan.

Recalling plights of flood victims, the secretary of state for foreign said tens of millions of people face devastating floods, which have left a third of the country – an area roughly the size of the UK – underwater.

Devastating floods continue to impact millions across Pakistan.



Today the UK is committing a further £15 million to provide immediate support on the ground to the most hard-hit areas. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) September 1, 2022

“We will do all we can to get life-saving aid to the most vulnerable, including through this £15 million package of support,” she added.

Earlier, the UK announced £1.5 million ($1.76 million) in aid for relief efforts in Pakistan as nearly a half million people take shelters into camps after losing their houses after monstrous monsoon.

Britain stepped up efforts after the UK parliament’s international development select committee raised questions amount, saying it would provide just 5 pence per person affected by the disaster.

High Commissioner makes urgent appeal to British ... 09:43 PM | 26 Aug, 2022 Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan has made an urgent appeal to the British Pakistanis, ...

Meanwhile, international aid started to flow into flood ravaged nation, while authorities were starting the long effort of rebuilding roads and restarting highways which were destroyed by deluges.