For the first time, Nawal Saeed opens up about breakup with Arslan Faisal

Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed, who looks like a princess princes straight out of a Disney movie, has a knack to stir buzz in the showbiz industry with a number of hit drama serials and her private life.

The charming actress is quite active on social media but keeps her intimate life out of the limelight. In a surprising turn of events, Saeed addressed the speculations made by netizens regarding her dating life.

Talking about her breakup and belief in the horoscopes compatibility of two people in a relationship, Saeed had the courage to finally open up about her break up with her alleged ex-boyfriend, which, according to fans’ assumptions, was none other than actor Arslan Faisal.

Avoiding taking the name of her ex, Saeed said, “I saw and checked our horoscopes but I didn’t think about it much, I actually became blind in love, well, the person is not with me which means our horoscopes didn’t match. People warn me about a person and tell me about all the red flags but I insist that I can change them. It is obvious that he would be persuaded by his parents, not I.”

It is pertinent to know that Faisal and Saeed had been quite regular with their responses on each other’s social media handles. The alleged duo used to post PDA-filled comments under each other’s pictures on Instagram which quickly caught the attention of her loyal fans, and netizens started speculating that the two are dating.

The ex-couple doesn’t keep up with their comments and PDA which sparked rumors of a breakup, later implicitly confirmed by Nawal during an interview.