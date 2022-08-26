High Commissioner makes urgent appeal to British Pakistanis for flood relief donations

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan has made an urgent appeal to the British Pakistanis, community/professional organizations, and the British friends of Pakistan for their generous donations to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

The devastation caused by the floods has badly affected 33 million people in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner has called upon the British Pakistanis to come forward, as always in times of natural calamities, to provide relief for their brothers and sisters in these testing times.

Head of Chancery, Muhammad Aneel Zafar has been designated as the Focal Person for the Fund at the High Commission. He can be contacted for any queries/facilitation on the following phone number: Office: 0044 207 6649 298; Cell:0044 7466 800693.

The donations can be sent through the following:

1. Roshan Digital Account (RDA) Holders: Banks have been advised to include the "PM flood Relief Fund" on Roshan Samaji Khidmat" page. The RDA holders can donate by just clicking the fund icon.

2. Wire transfer: They can send the donations through wire transfer in any bank in Pakistan for credit to the fund account. The IBAN of each bank is *available on its website.

3. Donations can be made through Money Transfer/Business Operators, Exchange Houses etc. On the lines of remittances.

The funds so received by banks are settled with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on a daily basis through RTGS.

The overseas donors can send the donations in any bank in Pakistan by just mentioning the name of the Fund i.e., " Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022". The donations will reach the fund account with the State Bank of Pakistan through banks.