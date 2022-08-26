Watch: Multi-storey hotel, house washed away by raging floodwater in Swat

PESHAWAR – A multi-storey hotel collapsed on Friday in Kalam after its foundation was swept away by raging floodwater in River Swat, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Horrifying videos circulating on social media shows the structure of the “Honeymoon Hotel”, which was located on the bank of the river, started caving in from one side and it was washed away in a blink of eye.

Reports said that no causality was reported in the incident as all hotels near the river were vacated after water started rising in the river due to abnormal rainfall in eighth monsoon spell.

Newly Built New Honeymoon Hotel in Kalam gone in seconds due to Flood.... pic.twitter.com/XrH0btUEA5 — Sajjad khan (@SajjadAhmadC) August 26, 2022

In another video from upper Swat, a house was washed away by the water and it is yet to confirm if any causality happened in the incident.

Swat Kalam honeymoon hotel and Restaurant Our native villages were destroyed due to floods may Allah forget our mistakes 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P4jjnnz4EX — Ubaid ULLAHpTi UAE (@UbaidUl43231928) August 26, 2022

Another disturbing video purportedly from the Swat region shows five people, who were trapped on a hill, drowning after the hill was swept away by the floods. All the five persons have reportedly died.

کوہستان میں پانچ بھائی سیلابی ریلے کے بیچوں بیچ پورے5گھنٹے زندگی اورموت کے درمیان جھولتے رہے،سوشل میڈیا پردہائیوں کے باوجودصوبائی حکومت ایک ہیلی کاپٹر پشاور سے نہ بھیج سکی جسے آنے میں فقط ایک سے ڈیڑھ گھنٹہ ہی لگتا۔ حکومتی مدد کے انتظار میں 5 جوان سیلابی ریلے میں بہہ گئے 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Qa5BrloJd4 — HAMID_KHAN_Amazai (@khannAmazai) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared an emergency in Swat after the extreme flooding in the district caused massive destruction following record rains.

The federal government has also declared an emergency in the flood-hit areas as the death toll from monsoon rains and flash floods has surged to 937.