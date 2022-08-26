Wasim Jr's injury scares Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2022
DUBAI – Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Jr added to the team’s injury scare on Thursday after he complained of lower back pain and was taken to a hospital for an MRI scan. The report is expected to be in by today (Friday) evening.
Pakistan suffered a setback last week when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi will not play in Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.
As the rest of the team gets ready for its crucial opening encounter set for Sunday, August 28, against India in Asia Cup 2022, the board management decided Wasim should get an MRI scan. The decision on whether Wasim will play in the Asia Cup will be taken based on the report.
The team management is hopeful that the pacer’s back pain will not exacerbate and the immediate MRI was just a precaution.
Although Shaheen will not be playing in the tournament, he is still on the trip with the team. He is undergoing rehabilitation.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir
